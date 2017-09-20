Taskforce established for Kwinana port development

The taskforce that will complete the planning for Western Australia’s McGowan Government’s long-term Outer Harbour freight vision has now been established.

The multi-agency Westport Taskforce will outline a long-range vision to guide the planning, development and growth of both the Inner Harbour at Fremantle and the future Outer Harbour at Kwinana.

The Westport Taskforce will deliver the Westport: Ports and Environs Strategy, for which a team of experts from government agencies responsible for planning, transport, environment, jobs and finances will develop answers to key policy questions surrounding the location, size, operating model and timing for a future port.

Meanwhile, planning for the associated road and rail links to support the new port facilities will also form part of the overarching strategy.

Nicole Lockwood is to be appointed as the independent chairperson of the Westport Taskforce. She is a former director of KPMG, current board member of Infrastructure Australia and chairperson of the Freight Logistics Council of Western Australia.

Lockwood was also recently appointed to the expert panel to lead the Inquiry into National Freight and Supply Chain Priorities.

The Taskforce Steering Committee will also comprise director generals of six government departments, with the chairpersons of the Planning Commission and Fremantle Ports.

They will be supported by multi-disciplinary project personnel and supplemented as required by external technical expertise.

The taskforce’s governance arrangements will also incorporate stakeholders including government agencies, port users, local governments, community groups and transport industry unions.

The State Government is committed to retaining the inner harbour as a working port and the taskforce will be expected to ensure that the Outer Harbour is planned in a way that achieves an optimal balance between both facilities.

“This milestone step to establish the Westport Taskforce will lay the foundations for delivering the Outer Harbour,” said Transport, Planning and Lands Minister, Rita Saffioti.

“The Westport Taskforce will focus on providing the necessary infrastructure to support the long-term economic development of the state, maximising future jobs, minimising costs and truck movements, and maximising opportunities for innovation.

“Our pre-election commitment was to give renewed priority to planning for the Outer Harbour and the associated road and rail links as part of a long-term integrated transport plan for the state.

“We’ve allocated an initial $6 million in last week’s Budget so that significant further planning work can start, building on existing technical planning.

“The Outer Harbour has been supported by successive State governments and it is vital we get on with this after the previous government put planning on hold to push for its flawed Perth Freight Link project.”