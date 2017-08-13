Sydney engineering company awarded $315m QLD solar farm projects

Infrastructure company RCR Tomlinson will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to two large Australian solar farm projects worth a total $315 million.

Maintained by Edify Energy, the 150MW Daydream Solar Farm and the 50MW Hayman Solar Farm are located in Collinsville, north Queensland.

RCR will begin works immediately for an initial 10 years, with an option for a further five-year term.

“We are very pleased to continue our strong relationship with Edify Energy to deliver these two large-scale solar energy projects, generating a combined 200MW,” said RCR managing director and CEO Dr Paul Dalgleish.

“RCR has firmly positioned itself as one of Australia’s leading developers and EPC providers of large-scale solar and other renewable energy infrastructure.

“Our experience and application of engineering intelligence to renewable projects provides RCR with a significant competitive advantage.”

RCR has over half a Gigawatt of large-scale solar projects in our order book and more than a Gigawatt currently being developed or progressed under early contractor involvement processes.