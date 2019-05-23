Sustainability Victoria CEO set to lead Solar Victoria

Stan Krpan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sustainability Victoria, has stepped down after accepting a new role as CEO of Solar Victoria.

In the interim Carl Muller, director of corporate services of Sustainability Victoria, will be acting CEO.

Sustainability Victoria board chair Heather Campbell, thanked Krpan, stating, “on behalf of the board, I would like to acknowledge and thank Stan Krpan for his dedicated leadership of Sustainability Victoria since 2012”.

“After the Paris Accord in 2015, Sustainability Victoria forged strong climate change and energy programs to help deliver the government’s net zero carbon target by 2050, including our world first government led climate pledge program, TAKE2, energy efficiency and zero net carbon building programs, community renewable power hubs and of course, Solar Victoria,” Campbell said.

Looking ahead to his new role at Solar Victoria, Krpan said he is proud of the work that Sustainability Victoria has achieved during his eight-year run.

“I am enormously proud to have been able to work with so many passionate people across projects which inform, educate, and deliver tangible outcomes for Victorians in business, government, and at home, to act on climate change, improve the way we manage waste and recycling and use resources wisely,” Krpan said.

“I am particularly grateful to the many and varied stakeholders, who have been the key ingredient to our success and who share our passion to position Victoria for a sustainable future.”

Krpan said he’s excited to transform the way Victorians generate residential power from renewable resources and the enormous opportunities for Victoria in the sola revolution at Solar Victoria.

Solar Victoria will deliver the Victorian Government’s $1.2 billion Solar Homes package. From 1 July 2019, it will commence as an entity within the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning reporting to its secretary and the minister for Solar Homes, Lily D’Ambrosio.

“In less than a year since Solar Victoria was established, we have seen the huge demand for household solar energy by Victorians. This program is a cornerstone of the Victorian Government’s target to achieve 50 per cent renewable energy in the State by 2030 and to empower Victorians to reduce costs and take control of their energy future. This is an exciting and vital time to be delivering renewable energy to Victorians,” Krpan said.