Sustainability experts to reveal industry-transforming innovations at AUSPACK

With the 2025 National Packaging Waste Target presenting one of the largest challenges today, the packaging and processing industry is poised to be a leader in sustainability.

Sustainability will be a key focus on day one of the AUSPACK 2019 Business and Industry Conference as part of Packaging and Processing Week 2019.

Dr Michael Okoroafor, vice president of global sustainability and packaging Innovation at McCormick (USA), will give the conference’s opening keynote presentation – an industry outlook on key insights driving the future of packaging for FMCG.

Okoroafor, who was inducted into the Packaging and Processing Hall of Fame at last year’s PACK EXPO International, is an innovation leader with more than 40 patents to his name.

He’ll share his insights on using transformational packaging innovation and a re-aligned supply chain to drive FMCG industry growth.

He’ll look at how sustainability needs will push the circular economy and shape innovations in the future for FMCG companies, giving some examples of successful innovations that are transforming not only the industry, but society as a whole.

Okoroafor will be followed by a panel of CEOs from Australian sustainability organisations talking about what’s good for the planet being good for business, and working through the opportunities surfacing from the 2025 National Packaging Waste Target.

The panel’s facilitator is Craig Reucassel, who many will know as the writer and presenter of ABC’s War on Waste, while his fellow panellists include Brooke Donnelly, CEO of the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation, Steve Lapidge, CEO of the Fight Food Waste Cooperative Research Centre, and Paul Klymenko, CEO of Planet Ark.

The AUSPACK Business and Industry Conference will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, Tuesday 26 March to Wednesday 27 March, 2019.