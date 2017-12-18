Survey open to improve national waste reporting

Blue Environment and its project partners Ascend Waste and Environment and Randell Environmental Consulting are calling on industry to provide their feedback on how national waste data can be improved.

It comes as they are preparing the next iterations of the National Waste Report and Hazardous Waste in Australia report.

The last reports, released in August 2017, collate Australian waste data from the states, territories and industry to present a national picture on waste quantities, types, sources and management. They are available here (NWR) and here (HWiA).

Six questions have been laid out to help inform how the new reports can be better than the previous ones.

Industry can participate here.