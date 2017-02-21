Supercharged sensor allows for 3D selfies on latest iPhone

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that a supercharged sensor in Apple’s next iPhone iteration would allow for users to take 3D selfies, according to blog 9to5 Mac.

Other nifty features of the camera are thought to include iris and facial recognition, which are ideal for security measures. According to Kuo, Android phones won’t have this technology in the near future because the Android platform is behind Apple when it comes to 3D algorithms.

JPMorgan has also weighed in stating Apple’s next-generation handset’s camera could also have a 3D scanner which could provide biometric scans. Another feature also mooted is that Apple is working on an augmented reality platform

This all begs the question that if all these new features come to fruition, where is Apple going to fit it all into the backend of the phone? Samsung learned last year that taking shortcuts not only doesn’t work, but can put a huge dent in a company’s reputation.