Submarine construction yard build begins

Hundreds of new Australian construction jobs will be created following the official start the future submarine construction yard build at Osborne, South Australia.

Minister for defence, Christopher Pyne, and minister for finance and the public service, Mathias Cormann, said the sod turning on December 13 marked the formal beginning of works at the yard.

Pyne said continuous Australian naval shipbuilding capabilities will see the creation of thousands of jobs across Australia over coming years, hundreds of which are construction and infrastructure roles based at the Osborne Naval Shipyard.

“Overseen by managing contractor Laing O’Rourke Australia Construction, these jobs will see the construction, refurbishment and modernisation of purpose-built facilities specifically designed to enable the most effective build of Australia’s Future Submarine fleet.

“The design and construction activities for the new Submarine Construction Yard will be incredibly important and complex,” said Pyne.

Minister Cormann said the government’s decisions to establish Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) and purchase land and facilities from the South Australian government in 2017 have enabled work to progress rapidly.

“The investment we have made through ANI will support a sustainable, long-term naval construction industry in Australia,” said Cormann.

The government has made a $90 billion commitment to upgrading the Navy’s fleet in the years ahead.

Australia’s new future submarines will be known as the Attack class.

Pyne said the first submarine will be called HMAS Attack and will be delivered to the Navy in the early 2030s.

“The Attack class represents the inherent stealth, long-range endurance and lethality of a submarine,” he said.

Chief of Navy, vice admiral Michael Noonan, said the Attack class will provide Australia with a regionally superior submarine.

“The Attack class will meet the Navy’s capability needs and help protect our security and prosperity for decades to come,” said Noonan.

Negotiations between the Commonwealth and Naval Group on all key provisions of the Strategic Partnering Agreement (SPA) have also been completed.

The SPA will be signed in early 2019 and will govern the delivery of the Attack class over the decades to come.