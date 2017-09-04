Strike Energy moves to South Australia

Australian-listed oil and gas company Strike Energy has relocated from Sydney to Adelaide, set to create around 85 resources jobs in the state.

The company made the move to increase its proximity to its major South Australian stakeholders, partners and customers and to improve operational efficiencies within the organisation.

The relocation combines Strike’s corporate and operational offices in Adelaide. It will include the company’s plan to generate 85 full time jobs – including the transfer of Sydney staff – by 2021.

Strike has exploration permits and applications over around 9232 square kilometres within the Cooper and Eromanga Basins.

The South Australian Government supported the move, providing Strike a $990,000 grant through the economic investment fund (EIF). The grant is designed to support the company’s growth in the state and its vision to become a key producer of gas in the state by 2020.

Strike managing director Stuart Nicholls said the move is “both strategic and pragmatic” as the company aims to ramp up growth and investment in its Southern Cooper Basin gas project.

“The grant from the economic investment fund shows the commitment of the South Australian Government to support further energy security through making South Australia a key focus for Strike’s business,” he said.

“Strike believes that it will benefit significantly from its relocation to Adelaide by bringing its decision making to the source of the information.

“Strike looks forward to supporting further government initiatives and not only generating employment in the short term, but rebuilding natural gas as an affordable, abundant and reliable source of energy for South Australia.”

South Australian mineral resources and energy minister, Tom Koutsantonis said the state is “leading petroleum transformation” in Australia.

“South Australia is becoming the centre of the nation’s gas sector and to have a company of the calibre of Strike Energy relocate its headquarters to Adelaide is further proof of this,” he said.