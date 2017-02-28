Stretchable electronics market forecast to reach $360 Billion

Research and Markets has written the Stretchable Electronics Market – Forecasts from 2016-2021 report, which is an overview of one of the biggest growing markets in the electronics sector.

The stretchable electronics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 106.18 per cent during the forecast period to reach the market size from US$4.7 billion in 2015 to US$360 billion by 2021.

Stretchable electronics are the combination of electronic devices and the circuit that are stretchable in nature while retaining their functionality intact.

Growth in the consumer electronics market, increased utilisation of organic solar cells, extensive research to increase stretchability of material and miniaturisation of electronic products for better operational speed are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Advantages such as light weight, high performance, and low manufacturing cost also contribute to market growth. Wearable communication devices, bio-integrated circuits, and robotic sensory skin are some of the applications of these electronics.

The stretchable electronics market has been segmented on the basis of the type of component and end user industry. Under component: circuit, polymer, battery and others have been covered. Whereas under application, the market is segmented into: consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, communication and technology, and automotive, among others. A detailed comprehensive forecast with analysis has also been covered as part of this section.