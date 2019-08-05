Search
Strain Gauge Training Workshop, Sydney, 17th September 2019

By Stace Ioannidis 05 August 2019
Bestech Australia will run a full-day strain gauging workshop in the University of Western Sydney. Combining both fundamentals and practical demonstration, this workshop is intended for strain gauge practitioners to learn the correct installation techniques as well as to understand the correct method of reading measurement results from the instrumentation. This workshop is delivered by certified and highly experienced strain gauge practitioners. Attendees will have the opportunity to do practical demonstration on their preferred sample.

