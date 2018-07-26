Steel manufacturing booming in Victoria

BlueScope, Australia’s largest steel manufacturer, has created more than 100 jobs at its Western Port plant over the last 12 months on the back of Victoria’s record infrastructure pipeline and its booming construction industry.

Visiting the company’s massive steel plant at Hastings, the state minister for industry and employment Ben Carroll said the Victorian government’s local steel requirements for major infrastructure projects gave the previously dormant steel manufacturing industry a new lease of life.

“Victorian manufacturing is booming – it’s creating jobs and supporting local businesses – including BlueScope,” the Minister said.

“BlueScope’s success reflects the resurgence in Victorian manufacturing which has seen 17 consecutive months of growth.”

BlueScope Steel Western Port Manager Jim Graham said demand for BlueScope’s coated and painted steel products is soaring, with the company set to export close to 10,000 tonnes of steel directly to the United States from the Port of Hastings.

“BlueScope is very pleased with the support the Victorian government has provided to the steel supply chain in Victoria, including through its use of Australian-made steel in major road and rail infrastructure projects,” Grahamsaid.

“Strong demand for BlueScope’s steel products in both domestic and export markets has seen a resurgence in production and employment at our Western Port plant.”