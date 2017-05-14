State’s manufacturing reputation ‘will help Victoria’s LAND 400 bid’

The state of Victoria’s defence department believes its well-established manufacturing sites will help secure the estimated $14-20 billion LAND 400 contract.

A battle between Victoria and Queensland to be selected for the army’s largest ever acquisition project is heating up, according to a report by Defence Connect.

Speaking with the publication, Victoria defence advocate Greg Combet spoke about the latest on the state’s bid, which he is confident can succeed.

“[Our] number one [priority] at the moment is LAND 400, which is a part of a major programme to renew the vehicle fleet for the army. Phase Two of it is for 225 vehicles,” Combet said.

“Not a large number, but these are complex pieces of technology and Phase Three will follow with a further 400-odd vehicles. It’s billions of dollars in production and then sustainment for many years to come for the army.

“That’s my number one at the moment. We’re in a competition with other states, unfortunately, but with a project like this, this is how it’s played out.”

While defence manufacturers BAE Systems Australia and Rheinmetall, are both tendering for the project, Combet also said both will like what Victoria has to offer.

“We’re in a competition to attract the two down-selected bidders, that’s BAE and Rheinmetall from Germany,” he continued. “Their vehicles are out being tested at the moment by Army.

“I’m in negotiations on behalf of the state government with both of those companies and presenting to them the infrastructure that we think would suit them to make a decision, if either one were to win, to locate the LAND 400 production facility in Victoria.

“We’re deeply engaged with those two companies at the moment.”