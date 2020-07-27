Special Activation Precinct to create 6,000 new jobs

The Wagga Wagga Special Activation Precinct will create up to 6,000 new jobs, target 30-day planning approvals and could be Australia’s first hydrogen powered precinct, as outlined in draft plans released earlier this week.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro, was at ProWay Livestock Equipment in Wagga Wagga and said the draft master plan sets the blueprint for a world class business hub that will drive investment to the region.

“Our plans for the Wagga Wagga precinct include big ideas such as creating a circular economy – where one business’s waste becomes another’s resource – and Australia’s first green hydrogen hub, powered by sustainable energy,” Barilaro said.

“We want to create an employment hub with exceptional design to help Wagga Wagga grow while maintaining its unique, local appeal.

“We’ve heard what the community has to say so far and what they love about this place and we’ve really taken that into consideration with this plan.

“We are excited to get the draft out and want to hear what you think about the ideas we are testing here in Wagga Wagga.”

The draft master plan covers 4506 hectares including the existing Bomen Business Park and will be on public exhibition for 56 days, instead of the usual 28-day period, to give people enough time to provide feedback.

Target industries include renewables, sustainability and recycling, advanced manufacturing, value-added agriculture, freight and logistics, which will benefit from fast-tracked planning approvals and access to the Inland Rail.

Wagga Wagga City Council’s Mayor, Cr Greg Conkey, believes this milestone is another sign of the NSW Government’s commitment to the Riverina.

“This is a big step forward for the Wagga Wagga precinct and truly shows how committed the state government is to help this region reach its full potential.”

Paul Gianniotis, managing director at ProWay, said the precinct will make it easier for his business to expand and innovate.

“Saving time and money on planning approvals is a huge benefit for businesses like ours that want to invest more, try new ideas, live regionally and do business with the world.”