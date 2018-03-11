Solar employs over 10,000 Australians

The latest Renewable Energy Index (REI) compiled by Green Energy Markets and funded by GetUp, shows that 16,042 rooftop systems were installed over January — supporting 5,337 full-time jobs.

The news keeps getting better with another 5,456 jobs set to be created by large scale solar farms which are currently under construction, which will also kick 2,273 megawatts into the grid.

Queensland is leading the country on renewable jobs with 6,421 construction jobs.

South Australia is not only leading the country on overall solar power generation, it’s leading the world. South Australia’s overall solar generation is now the highest anywhere in the world as a proportion of total electricity generation. Solar comprises 8% of total electricity generation in South Australia — a figure that’s on par with Italy (8%) and ahead of Germany (6%).

Renewable energy produced 48% of all electricity generated in South Australia in January. By comparison the overall share for Australia’s main grids was 17.3%

GetUp campaign director Sam Regester said the latest REI is proof that states are leading the way on the clean energy revolution. But the federal government’s weak clean energy policies are putting Australia at risk of missing out on the benefits of the renewables boom.

“The only thing holding renewables back is a lack of vision from the federal government. Federal politicians are still deciding policy based on what’s best for their coal donors, not what’s best for the community, best for the environment and best for the economy.

“Malcolm Turnbull criticises South Australia’s clean energy program. Even though it is literally leading the world in solar power generation and helping him achieve his emissions reductions targets. And he’s still pushing Adani’s destructive coal mine even though Queensland is already leading the country in renewable energy jobs.

“People want a clean-energy future. The Turnbull government should stop caving to their coal donors and start supporting the technologies of the future that are already creating thousands of jobs, lowering power bills and saving