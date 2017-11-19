Solar cells integrated into canvas

Norwegian company Tarpon Solar AS, together with Midsummer AB, has developed a canvas in which solar cells have been laminated into the screen in an innovative manner. For this solution, they have now won the 1st place in the Technology and Innovation Competition MTI Technology Award.

“Each cloth is made for the purpose it will be used for, so the amount of fabric and type of fibre and layer vary. The solar cells are integrated in the production itself and become part of the material”, said Marius Borg-Heggedal, Technical Manager at Tarpon Solar AS.

Tarpon Solar develops canvases for large outdoor structures such as sun shading, stages and much more. The company has now designed a laminated fabric with stable, static structures that do not extend and realised that this material has the properties needed to integrate with Midsummer’s thin film solar cells.

“We obviously see great potential with this solution. Being able to produce renewable energy in a canvas opens up for so many different applications around the world”, said Mattias Dahlberg, Project Manager at Midsummer AB.

Tarpon Solar uses Midsummer’s thin film solar cells, as they are light enough, flexible and robust for the purpose. They produce about 120 watts per square meter. With the technology used, very light canvases are produced. With integrated solar cells, the weight becomes almost the same as with conventional PVC material and the canvas is also stronger and more durable.

Midsummer is a leading developer and supplier of advanced solar energy solutions for the production and installation of flexible solar panels and also a leading Swedish growth and export company. Midsummer has often been named one of Sweden’s and Europe’s fastest growing technology companies.

MTI Technology Award is a competition for new and established companies with a business concept in technology.