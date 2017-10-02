​ SnapEDA launches InstaBuild

SnapEDA - an Internet parts library for circuit board design - is launching InstaBuild, the first free automated part builder.

InstaBuild uses powerful computer vision technology to enable PCB designers to make schematic symbols in mere minutes.

Using a datasheet as the input, it automatically extracts symbol pinouts, understands whether a pin is an input, output or power pin, and auto-arranges the symbols based on SnapEDA’s published symbol standards.

“InstaBuild is based on the underlying technology we use internally at SnapEDA to create parts quickly,” said Natasha Baker, CEO and founder of SnapEDA.“We’re opening up access so that hardware designers around the world can benefit from this technology.”

The symbols are automatically mapped to verified IPC-compliant footprints. The designer can then download the ready-to-use symbol and footprint for their desired PCB design software.

Supported formats include Altium, Autodesk Eagle, Mentor PADS & DXDesigner, Cadence OrCad and Allegro, KiCad, and PCB123. For most parts, the process takes less than 5 minutes.

If a part is already available in SnapEDA’s vast component library, then the part can simply be downloaded free from the SnapEDA website instantly, or from within Altium, Eagle, or PCB123 using one of the SnapEDA plugins.

InstaBuild is free, and can be accessed from supported part pages on SnapEDA.