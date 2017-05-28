SMC celebrates opening of new distribution centre

SMC in Victoria recently held an open day to mark the official launch of their South Australia Distribution Centre. The day was attended by about to 100 customers who came to view the upgraded facilities and attend theProduct and Industry Presentations.

SMC Pneumatics established its first subsidiary outside of Japan in Australia more than 50 years ago.

Today, the company has 10 branches and employs over 200 people in the region. With a sales staff compliment of 88, the company has a philosophy of being “close to the customer to enable to them to develop customer centric solutions.

The 7327m2 land together with the 3049m2 building is owned by SMC and has plenty of space for expansion. The local stockholding of this branch was tripled to enable them to supply same-day delivery of standard parts to customers in Victoria, and overnight delivery to South Australia and Tasmania.

The facility includes a warehouse with large local stock holding, training facility with up to date training models and an engineering and design department.

“We established a Central Warehousing Centre at our VIC facility, and the positive feedback from the market gave us the indication that customers were ready for such facility,” said Rodney Ryan, SMC state manager for Victoria. “The quicker turnaround time on orders and the availability of critical spares were welcomed by customers. Pneumatics are a critical component of the production line, and customer need quick support and turnaround when spare parts are needed. We are happy to be able to answer this call.

“We have always had a philosophy of being customer centric. Our business and products have evolved and developed around the feedback we receive from our customers. The feedback was, quicker delivery and more stock of critical parts, and SMC is glad to deliver.”