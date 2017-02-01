Smart home security learns via AI

Smart home security specialists, BullGuard, who recently acquired smart home security pioneer, Dojo Labs, will showcase Dojo by BullGuard at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona from 27 February–2 March, 2017.

Smart home devices are insecure, and it is relatively easy to exploit the vulnerabilities of millions of them – from smart alarms, thermostats, baby monitors, lighting, locks and more. The Internet of Things market is growing at an exponential pace, with Gartner forecasting the number of connected devices to reach more than 21 billion by 2020, and with that growth comes an increased risk of cyber attacks.

Dojo by BullGuard is claimed to be the only connected home cybersecurity product that is built from the ground-up as an enterprise-grade network security service for the smart home. It seamlessly protects the privacy and security of a consumer’s data, devices, home and family by monitoring the home network 24/7 against cyber threats.

The Dojo by BullGuard smart home cybersecurity solution includes:

Dojo (hardware): a sleekly designed ‘pebble’ that is easy to set up and free to move about the home while its dock remains tucked away with the router. Rings of light on the Dojo pebble illuminate red, yellow or green when activity is detected on the user’s network.

Dojo smartphone app: allows users to interact with the Dojo pebble via a simple, intuitive messaging interface that prompts them to allow or block network activity and informs them of potential cyber threats.