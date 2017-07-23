Slow IT uptake for transport and logistics

A new survey has revealed that transport and logistics businesses are lagging in IT uptake, though the sector has ample opportunity to improve and develop.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ (ABS) Business Use of Information Technology and Innovation in Australian Business (2015-2016) report found that 31.9 per cent of businesses in the ‘Transport, Postal and Warehousing’ sectors introduced IT innovation in the period, while 12.9 per cent continued established innovation plans.

Only 27.2 per cent of transport and logistics businesses reported that they had placed orders via the internet, while 21.6 per cent received online orders.

A fifth of the businesses surveyed reported having a social media presence, while a quarter were found to have a web presence.

For those transport and logistics companies who launched innovation processes in the period, one in five noted that the process change focused on goods and services, 16.8 per cent focused on operation processes and 15 per cent on organisation or managerial change.