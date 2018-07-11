Silicon Valley Fintech chooses Victoria for APAC HQ

Silicon Valley fintech innovators Nomis Solutions have announced Melbourne as the location of their Asia-Pacific HQ, which adds to state’s growing fintech sector and creating up to 50 jobs over five years, according to a report by the premier’s website.

More than 10,000 bankers worldwide use Nomis’ cutting-edge approach to big data, personalised customer solutions and market analysis.

This new base of operations was secured with the support of the Victorian Government, which is growing Victoria’s reputation as a leading global innovation hub.

Financial services are the largest sector of the Victorian economy, employing more than 115,000 people and contributing $40 billion per year.

The global fintech sector encompasses a wide range of capabilities such as payments, blockchain technology and data analytics, and is a growing force within Australia’s $147 billion financial and insurance service industry.

Victoria is already home to a growing number of fintech companies including Stripe, Square, Airwallex, Mimecast, Assembly Payments and Moula.

Last year the Victorian Government announced it would partner with Stone and Chalk and YBF Ventures to create two dedicated fintech hubs in Melbourne to nurture local talent, attract investment and create jobs in this fast-growing global industry.

The state Minister for Trade and Investment Philip Dalidakis said: “Victoria’s thriving finance sector and talented graduates are attracting global investment and spurring on our state’s rising tech sector.”