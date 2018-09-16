Siemens opens new Queensland manufacturing facility

Siemens has officially opened a new factory in Yatala, Queensland to support the growing global demand for Fusesaver, an innovative product that is helping to eliminate up to 80 percent of sustained electricity outages on rural networks in over 30 countries.

The current and future investment into the new factory, totalling about $25 million across five years (2018 – 2022) will support local research and the manufacturing of Australian-made smart infrastructure products for energy utilities worldwide.

Siemens Australia Chairman and CEO Jeff Connolly said the company’s investment will help export the Australian-made technology to the world.

“With Fusesaver, we’ve been able to bring a brilliant Australian invention to the world – from start-up to scale-up. We’re one of the few companies that can say we’ve been operating in Australia for almost 150 years, we’re part of the fabric of Queensland but we also have the advantage of global reach as we operate in 190 countries. This is a great jobs story and great export story which makes me very proud,” he said.

In addition to supporting the growth of Fusesaver, a significant portion of the investment will also support the research and development of new products such as the company’s vacuum switching technology, Compact Recloser.

Cameron Dick, Queensland’s Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning welcomed the investment into Queensland.

“Queensland has a proud history in developing smart infrastructure, including Fusesaver, which was invented in a garage in Slacks Creek before Siemens acquired it in 2012 and gave it a global platform for growth,” he said.

One of the recent highlights for Fusesaver was last year’s € 1.5 million ($2.44 million) UK Power Networks order that was the largest outside of Australia for the product. Headquartered in London, UK Power Networks delivers electricity to approximately 8.2 million homes and businesses in England.

Closer to home, Powercor, the company that own and manages poles and wires delivering electricity to nearly 780,000 homes and business in Victoria installed over 600 Fusesaver units across their network to help reduce the risk of electricity assets starting a bushfire.