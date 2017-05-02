Shipbuilder wants to establish WA manufacturing and export hub

German shipbuilder Lurssen hopes to create an Australian manufacturing base to export navy ships around the region.

Lurssen chief Peter Lurssen will today present a proposal to partner with Adelaide-based ASC and WA-based Civmec/Forgacs to build 12 offshore patrol vessels.

The company intends to establish the base in Perth, however work on its export projects may also be conducted by Adelaide-based companies.

Benefits of the export base would include the creation of advanced manufacturing jobs and an economic boost for WA and SA, according to Lurssen.

The company also said its long-term commitment to Australia would sustain the local naval shipbuilding industry and help create jobs for staff after the offshore patrol vessels were completed.

Construction of the offshore patrol vessels is set to begin in Adelaide in 2018.