Mouser Electronics, along with celebrity engineer Grant Imahara, has released a new video in the Shaping Smarter Cities series, part of Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program.

In the newest video, Imahara travels to Los Angeles to meet with innovators and engineers from DAQRI and to learn about the new possibilities that augmented reality can bring to modern construction and manufacturing. In DAQRI’s virtual reality (VR) augmented reality (AR) Lab, Imahara tests DAQRI’s new AR Smart Helmet to understand how implementing AR technology can make construction projects smarter — which can, in turn, increase workplace safety, enable more stable structures, enhance human capabilities in manufacturing and increase overall efficiency.

The Shaping Smarter Cities series is supported by Mouser’s valued suppliers Analogue Devices, Intel, Microchipo Technology and Molex. The series features the latest products from leading suppliers plus exclusive videos, articles, blog posts, and e-books related to the cutting-edge technologies used to create the cities of the future.

“Truly innovative technology has the power to change not only the way we view the world around us but also how we anticipate what doesn’t yet exist,” said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “Our latest Shaping Smarter Cities video highlights the amazing possibilities of what can happen when innovators combine AR and VR technologies with real-world industrial applications to build the cities of the future.”

“Augmented and virtual reality technologies are the future of smart construction and we are just starting to see the possibilities,” said Imahara. “DAQRI is already doing amazing things when it comes to creating augmented realities for the industrial worker, including visual instructions, real-time alerts, and 3D mapping.”

The Empowering Innovation Together program has been one of the most visible and recognized marketing programs in the electronic component industry, featuring projects ranging from bringing superhero technology to life to 3D printing a semi-autonomous car with drone technology. The focus of this year’s program is about solving tough problems that impact humanity as a whole.