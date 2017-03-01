Seek data shows mining, engineering salaries top rankings

Job search website Seek has released new data on Australia’s top-paying industries and occupations. The data is based on advertisements on the Seek website, revealing average salaries and year-on-year growth.

On average, Australia’s top five paying industries include:

1. Mining, resources and energy: Average annual salary of $115,005 with year-on-year growth of -1 per cent.

2. Consulting and strategy: Average annual salary of $108,471 with year-on-year growth of 1 per cent.

3. Construction: Average annual salary of $106,693 with year-on-year growth of 2 per cent.

4. Engineering: Average annual salary of $103,247 with year-on-year growth of 1 per cent.

5. Information and communication technology: Average annual salary of $102,548 with year-on-year growth of 2 per cent.

Furthermore, the top five paying occupations include:



1. Architects – Information and communication technology: Average annual salary of$137,707 with year-on-year growth of 2 per cent.

2. Managers – Engineering: Average annual salary of $133,530 with year-on-year growth of 3 per cent.

3. Managers – Mining, resources and energy: Average annual salary of $133,169 with year-on-year growth of 1 per cent.

4. Managers – Information and communication technology: Average annual salary of $129,903 with year-on-year growth of 1 per cent.

5. General practitioners – Healthcare and medical: Average salary of $129,635 with year-on-year growth of 0 per cent.

“It’s no surprise that the ICT Architect job title enjoyed the overall highest advertised salary on Seek,” said Sarah Macartney, spokesperson for Seek.

“ICT architects play a fundamental role in the creation and design of new technology to keep Australians digitally connected and competitive, and this need is ever increasing.

“It’s interesting to see that Mining, Resources and Energy is still Australia’s highest paying industry on Seek. The decline in job advertising associated with the mining downturn looks to have finally turned and earning prospects remain strong for those working in this industry.”

Overall, the average salary advertised on Seek is $81,235, which is up 1.8 per cent on the average salary a year ago. This is considered a flat growth rate.