Schweppes unveils new bottle design and updated flavours

Beverage maker Schweppes, has revealed its biggest change to bottle design in over a decade.

The new bottle shape pays homage to Schweppes’ famous ‘Hamilton’ bottle of 1809.

The PET bottle design will see a reduction in bottle size from 1.25 litres to 1.1 litres across Schweppes’ mixer and flavoured mineral water ranges.

The recommended retail price per bottle will also reduce.

Other changes include updating the flavoured mineral water range to be more in line with consumer expectations: less sugar, less sweet, and more natural flavour profiles.

“Schweppes’ new bottle design is elegant, thoughtful and contemporary,” said Lisa Saunders, Schweppes General Manager Marketing.

“Our bottle shape is a visible reflection of our brand. With a new, more premium bottle design we hope to create a stronger connection with the experience of drinking our quality products.”

The move to a more contemporary bottle design is part of Schweppes’ wider strategy to ensure it remains relevant to discerning consumers of adult beverages.

“By leveraging the heritage of the famous Schweppes ‘Hamilton’ design from 1809 – an innovation in sparkling beverages all those years ago – it places us in a more premium market,” Saunders said.

“The new bottle design applies to the Schweppes mixer and the mineral water ranges, while only the flavoured mineral water range has been updated with new flavours.”

Saunders said the flavoured mineral water range had been reinvigorated to address changing consumer tastes and trends, including reduced sugar content, while still producing a great tasting product.

The reinvigorated flavoured mineral water range will be rolled out in-store from 10th July 2017. It will include three new flavours:

Blood Orange and Passionfruit

Apple and Cranberry

Pineapple and Lemon

Schweppes infused and natural mineral water will also move to the new 1.1 litre bottle without any liquid changes.