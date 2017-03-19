Sanitarium NZ gets new boss

Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing New Zealand has appointed Rob Scoines as it new general manager.

Scoines brings excellent leadership and experience in building high performing teams to his new role.

His wealth of experience in Sanitarium is represented by his significant years of service in a variety of roles, including accounting, HR, logistics, and manufacturing in locations across New Zealand and Australia.

Most recently, Scoines’ achievements as the general manager for logistics has seen Sanitarium Australia become the preferred supplier with the company’s trading partners over the past 10 years.

He has accomplished incredible feats of endurance personally through his participation in marathon events and mountain climbing, and has shown genuine passion for making a difference in the community.

“I enjoy a challenge and am motivated by Sanitarium’s purpose of sharing health and wellbeing,” says Scoines.

“I see leadership as a privilege because it’s an opportunity to positively impact people as they grow and develop, while they in turn make a positive impact on the business and the community. Being the country’s number one breakfast food manufacturer offers us a unique opportunity to make a difference.”

In the last financial year, Sanitarium New Zealand achieved a sales turnover of $150 million and provided more than 500 million serves of healthy products for consumers.