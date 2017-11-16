SAGE launches new global headquarters

Premier of South Australia Jay Weatherill cuts the ribbon with SAGE Group managing director Andrew Downs and ceo Adrian Fahey at the facility's launch.

With a strong commitment to investing in the latest technologies to help customers meet their specific challenges, SAGE recently celebrated more than 20 years of business and launched its new corporate headquarters and Advanced Manufacturing Facility at the Tonsley Innovation Precinct in South Australia.

The Tonsley Innovation Precinct is a state government initiative that has transformed the former Mitsubishi manufacturing site into a hub that combines advanced manufacturing, research, industry, skills development and the community.

Speaking at the launch event, South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill highlighted the company’s history, which started with work in the automotive sector and expanded to diversify the business to share its expertise in industries as prominent as defense, infrastructure, utilities, manufacturing and resources.

Since its inception SAGE Automation and Rockwell Automation have worked together to deliver clients with the best industrial automation solutions. Their 20 plus years of collaboration has seen them implement world class solutions using the latest technologies.

Jim Burwell, territory manager, Rockwell Automation, attended the facility launch. Burwell commended SAGE on their accomplishments and innovative approach to re-invent themselves from primarily serving the one industry sector to now applying leading solutions to a diverse range of industries.

“As a Rockwell Automation Solution Partner, SAGE is an extension of our company, applying our solutions in a variety of industries and applications to help customers meet their specific challenges. We look forward to the years ahead as we continue our longstanding relationship with SAGE and congratulate them on their success as they continue to grow, with plans to expand into new geographies,” he said.

SAGE managing director Andrew Downs – who pioneered SAGE Automation in his backyard shed while working in the maintenance department at Bridgestone – said that SAGE was the first integrator in the world to pick up and implement the Allen-Bradley PanelView HMI terminals from Rockwell Automation more than 12 years ago now. In actual fact, he travelled to Milwaukee himself to pick it up from the end of the line as it was the core technology used in an assembly line for a large automotive company at the time.

More recently Rockwell Automation technologies have provided solutions for an iconic Australian biscuit producer’s line upgrades, the control system upgrades for a large South Australian wastewater treatment plant and a large defense company’s explosives control system. The defense company chose SAGE to deliver a Rockwell Automation solution because of its integrated architecture, broad customer base and supportability.

The need for smart manufacturing and production solutions is continuing to grow in order for businesses to improve productivity and profitability. By leveraging the Industrial Internet of Things, new technologies including analytics, mobility, app platforms and the cloud, help securely connect plant information with enterprise systems.

SAGE has a strong customer focus and commitment to invest in the latest technologies to offer them more services and industry leading solutions for their specific applications.

“We’re not finished yet, we’re about to invest in new technologies that will put us ahead of the pack, enabling us to be competitive in a global market and take our services both nationally and internationally,” said Adrian Fahey, ceo, SAGE Group.