SA’s first import, export facility begins operations

A new enterprise, United International Container Services (UICS), recently launched in Mount Gambier, South Australia – the state’s first import, export facility.

The company officially opened for business in February and processed its first container ready for shipping in late March.

The company is led by its directors, Gerret Springer and James Williamson, and Debbie Blok is the facility’s General Manager.

“We wanted to be smarter rather than work harder, so we encompass the complete movement of containers,” Springer told The Border Watch. “We pack it all here and transport the container straight to the wharf.”

The company is set up to cater for the import/export market in regional Victoria and South Australia and has been built with future growth in mind, with the capacity to export in excess of 50 containers per day.

UICS is AQIS accredited, complying with all quarantine regulations, and deals with a wide range of products destined for export or arriving through import, from green sawn timber and milk powder to products requiring temperature-controlled storage.