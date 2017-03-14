Rugged Windows tablet with low power consumption

Backplane Systems Technology has released Winmate’s M101B 10.1″ High Brightness Rugged Windows Tablet.

The tablet uses the latest Intel Celeron N2930 1.83GHz quad-core Bay Trail processor that allows high performance and low power consumption, equipped with a 10.1-inch high resolution 1920 x 1200 IPS LED display that is 700 nits sunlight readable, making it suitable for most industrial applications.

It features a rugged design with full IP65 rating that enables it to withstand temperatures from -20°C to 60°C (AC mode) to -10°C to 50°C (battery mode). It is also resistant to shock, vibration and dropping, making the unit robust and tough.

According to the company, one of the unique features of the M101B is that it has a hot-swappable 5300 mAh battery, which allows the user to swap out the battery when needed, reducing down time and the need to keep recharging the system.

Key features: