Rugged hand-held tablet for industrial applications

Panasonic has launched a fully rugged three-in-one handheld tablet, adding to its portfolio of enterprise-grade mobile devices.

The Toughpad FZ-N1 is designed to meet the increasing demands placed on workers by boosting productivity while guarding against impacts on employees’ health.

It combines the features of a mobile barcode reader, phone and tablet into one fully-ruggedised device, built to protect against drops, heat and cold, vibration, dust and rain.

It is suitable for markets like transportation and logistics, manufacturing and retail, and is well suited for a wide variety of applications, such as inventory management, shipping and receiving, delivery routing and parcel tracking, and retail store queue busting.

While many businesses are seeking out technology advances as a key opportunity to reduce costs, increase speed and better service for customers, it is important to be mindful of staff health such as Repetitive Strain Injury. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, around one third of workplace injuries in Australia are sprains or strains.

The Toughpad FZ-N1 has been specifically designed to overcome these operational and health challenges.

“With the boom in online spending and shipping volumes, some workers could be scanning hundreds of barcodes a day. Clearly technology must continue to innovate to support the productivity of Australian workers. It’s actually estimated that a 1 per cent increase in supply chain efficiency can deliver a $2bn benefit to Australia’s economy,” said Stuart Buxton, Senior Product Manager, Toughbook, Panasonic.

“The FZ-N1’s ergonomic angled barcode reader has been created for ease of use and has the potential to increase efficiency and at the same time provide greater comfort for workers.”

Toughpad FZ-N1 purpose built features:

Angled barcode reader – The ergonomically designed, angled rear barcode reader allows the user to scan items without bending at the elbow or wrist while also being able to clearly read the screen.

Full outdoor functionality – The device has a daylight readable display and is built to withstand a 1.8 metre drop on concrete, and it works with a wet screen or with gloves on. The device is fully sealed against dust and is submersible in 100cm of water for 30 minutes, meeting IP65 and IP67 certification requirements, plus it can withstand temperatures from below -100C to above +500C.

Android Lollipop operating system – It features a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It also gives companies the ability to develop in an open environment with thousands of enterprise grade applications at workers’ fingertips.

4G phone connectivity – The FZ-N1 is also a full multi-carrier Band 28 4G LTE phone with dual SIM card support and up to 700 hours’ standby time. It comes with 100 decibel speakers with noise suppression and triple noise-cancelling microphones.

Military-certified toughness – It can operate in a wide range of environments and has passed a torturous tumble test that saw the device endure 2,000 consecutive 1m drops – so it can stand up to the trials of the most demanding enterprise and government usage environments.

Warm swappable battery – The tablet can operate beyond a typical eight-hour work shift on the standard, field replaceable battery, and with an optional extended life battery it can go beyond two full work shifts. For times when a battery change is necessary during work hours, it can be accomplished while keeping the device operational. And when more power is needed, the quick charge capability delivers extended use after a one-hour charge, with a full charge averaging only two hours.

Optional accessories – A broad selection of accessories will be available including a vehicle dock, hand strap, single- and multiple-device cradles, multi-battery charger, passive and active stylus options and an extended life battery.

Key features