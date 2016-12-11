Roy Hill to boost workforce by up to 600

Iron ore miner Roy Hill plans to employ up to 600 workers over the next year and a half as it increases production at its Pilbara operations.

With Roy Hill now producing at the northern part of its deposit, where the ore is closer to the surface, chief executive Barry Fitzgerald said the company was looking at more recruitment, according to The West Australian.

It currently has a 1300-strong workforce across its mine, port, rail and airport operations.

“As we ramp up production to 55 million tonnes a year we will move further into the ore body and the strip ratio will increase and we will need to move more tonnes” Fitzgerald said.

“So we’ve probably got another 500-600 people to recruit as we move to full rate.”

This comes on the back of Roy Hill announcing the opening of its interactive learning centre at its corporate headquarters and remote operations centre (ROC) in Perth.

Dubbed the ‘ROC-ED’, the centre is part of the company’s commitment to developing careers for students, providing an introduction to key elements of the mining industry including automation, technology, and innovation.

The centre will provide an excursion for Year 8 students and teachers, allowing them to observe its real time operations, and learn what it takes to develop a modern iron ore mining operation.

“The decision to open the ROC-ED Learning Centre enables students to learn more about Roy Hill’s operations in the context of their broader learning in school,” Fitzgerald said.

“They will also explore what it takes to build a career in mining and the importance of the mining industry to the national economy.”

Roy Hill executive chairman Gina Rinehart said the centre would help students consider a wide range of careers in the mining industry.

“I hope to interest students to take up the study of engineering, geology, mathematics, science and technology, which are key to Australia’s future development.”