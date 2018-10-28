Roy Hill awards wear liner contract to H-E Parts

H-E Parts International has secured a three-year contract to supply rotable transfer chutes, liners and refurbishment services at the Roy Hill mine site and port facility in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

The contract, which has a two-year extension option based on performance, will be managed by the H-E Parts Crushing Solutions division.

It incorporates rotable services and the supply of H-E Parts’ ProTech wear products offering.

This includes a full range of overlay wear plate, Q&T wear plate, NiHard and ceramic liners.

Roy Hill chief executive officer Barry Fitzgerald offered a number of reasons why H-E Parts was selected for the contract.

“They offer value for money, valuable experience with transfer chute refurbishments, focus on sourcing the best value materials, and have a track record in continuously improving the service life of our transfer chutes,” Fitzgerald said.

H-E Parts’ capability to provide innovative solutions and specialised modelling software, such as ChuteVision, has allowed it to provide wear stimulation, benchmarking, performance monitoring and estimates to the industry.

Crushing Solutions general manager Gordon Fogwill said the division was renowned for its ability to extend and optimise mineral processing systems through consistent product performance and innovative product advancements.

“It is through demonstrated service delivery, continuous improvement and engineering that contracts like these are being awarded,” he said.