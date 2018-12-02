Rockwell Automation launches new branding and products at Automation Fair

At its annual Automation Fair, Rockwell Automation unveiled the company’s new branding and shared announcements about its new products which seek to enhance productivity by harnessing data and information within organisations.

The new brand promise, “Expanding Human Possibility” seeks to promote the company’s efforts to connect people, machines and data digitally, with the aim of enabling manufacturers to become more effective and productive across entire their entire organisations.

“The new Rockwell Automation brand builds on our company’s legacy and emphasises the central role that people play in advanced manufacturing. It underscores our focus on the ways we can help businesses maximise performance, advance innovation and drive growth,” said Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation.

“Together with our partners at Automation Fair, we demonstrated how to bring ‘The Connected Enterprise’ to life, empowering our customers to build more efficient, nimble and productive businesses.”

Automation Fair 2018 saw thousands of global manufacturing leaders gather in Philadelphia to experience the latest technology and discuss industry trends impacting today’s manufacturing climate such as digitization, cybersecurity, female leadership, the skills gap, and STEM.

Automation Fair also saw the launch of innovative new solutions, FactoryTalk InnovationSuite and MetsoMetrics from Rockwell Automation and its PartnerNetwork members that are designed to create value and increase productivity by harnessing the information within organisations.

FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, provides connectivity to operational technology (OT) devices on the plant floor, natively supporting the rapid, scalable, and secure connection of the most commonly used industrial equipment. Combined with data from information technology (IT) applications and systems, the solution provides digital representation of industrial equipment, lines, and facilities.

Metso Metrics is a new predictive maintenance solution for the mining industry and a collaboration between Metso and Rockwell Automation. Designed to provide global mining customers with improved visibility of their equipment and processes, Metso Metrics enables insights into analytics, condition monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution is built on the Rockwell Automation FactoryTalk Cloud platform, powered by Microsoft Azure. It collects data from hundreds of sensors within Metso equipment used to assess process performance and predict component wear and failure. Metso performance teams analyse the data with the support of advanced machine learning algorithms, to help customers optimize equipment operations and processes.

“The Asia Pacific region is extremely diverse and fast-moving,” Joe Sousa, president, Asia Pacific, Rockwell Automation, said.

“Our full range of solutions allow customers to achieve deeper insights into their business and ensure their preparation for success, whatever market they are in, and the ability to overcome the unique conditions that their business or industry may face.”