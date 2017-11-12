Rockwell Automation invests in AI for industrial automation

Rockwell Automation has announced that it has invested in The Hive, a Silicon Valley–based innovation fund and co-creation studio, in order to gain access to an ecosystem of innovators and technology startups with a focus on applications of artificial intelligence (AI) to industrial automation.

Rockwell Automation goals include co-creating to solve customer problems, accelerating innovation and identifying new emerging technologies that can help its manufacturing customers improve business performance by bridging the gaps between plant-floor and higher-level information systems.

“Smart manufacturing requires the use of new and disruptive technologies such as AI to create the future industrial plants and supply networks that are flexible, efficient, responsive and secure,” said Elik Fooks, Senior Vice President – Corporate Development, Rockwell Automation. “AI can help manufacturers unlock data, contextualise it and take action.

“We continue to create partnerships with leading innovators, such as this one with The Hive, to further advance The Connected Enterprise, our vision for realising unprecedented industrial productivity from the integration of plant and enterprise operations.”

“Rockwell Automation’s investment in The Hive will provide it with earlier visibility to AI technology from companies fostered by The Hive’s technology team,” said T.M. Ravi, Managing Director and Co-founder of The Hive. “These include AI-powered applications for the cognitive enterprise, edge intelligence, security, and smart machines.”