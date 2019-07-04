Rockwell Automation builds Silicon Valley EV centre for automakers

Rockwell Automation has opened an electric vehicle (EV) innovation centre within its Silicon Valley information solutions development facility in California.

The San Jose centre is designed to provide live manufacturing demonstrations, hands-on trials using new technology and events in collaboration with industry experts and Rockwell partners.

Automotive start-ups and established manufacturers are welcome to learn about new technologies and standards, using augmented and virtual reality modelling at the EV centre.

“With growing global consumer demand, EV companies are challenged to meet aggressive production timelines,” Rockwell vice president, automotive and tire industries John Kacsur said.

“We established the electric vehicle innovation centre to expand their possibilities and get their products to consumers quickly and at the lowest possible cost, while operating more efficiently.

“It’s an immersive experience that helps customers develop and realise (our vision for smart manufacturing) The Connected Enterprise. … With over 4000 successfully designed, installed and commissioned automotive manufacturing projects, Rockwell Automation knows how to help EV manufacturers get to market faster and better manage enterprise risks.”

The EV centre supports digitalisation efforts not only for auto and tire customers, but for customers in all industries. Customers are welcome to visit the EV centre and consult with industry experts.

This centre will showcase Rockwell Automation technology, such as Hirata, a turnkey assembly line builder which provides an assembly cell that demonstrates electric drive unit assembly and testing. Emulate 3D, Rockwell’s simulation software, helps to prototype and test machines before they’re built.

EVs are expected to comprise 54 per cent of vehicle sales by 2040, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Batteries represent a third of the cost of an EV. As battery costs continue to fall, demand for EVs will rise, with up to 40 million new EV batteries needed every year to power new vehicles.