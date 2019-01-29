Rockwell Automation acquires Emulate3D

Automation technology provider Rockwell Automation has acquired the engineering software developer Emulate3D, whose products digitally simulate and emulate industrial automation systems.

Emulate3D’s software enables customers to virtually test machine and system designs by using simulation models and emulation trials that test control systems prior to installation.

Rockwell Automation will add Emulate3D’s technology to its digital design portfolio for the provision of solutions for automotive, logistics, material handling and other industrial applications. Rockwell will sell software products under the Emulate3D brand as part of its FactoryTalk DesignSuite.

Fran Wlodarczyk, Rockwell Automation’s senior vice president of its architecture and software segment, said that the company was excited about the opportunities that Emulate3D would offer its customers.

“They will have the ability to improve their time to market and operational productivity through digital machine prototyping and virtual commissioning,” Wlodarczyk said.

“It also marks another investment by Rockwell Automation to bring the ‘Connected Enterprise’ to life.”

Emulate3D’s global sales and marketing director, Ian McGregor, said that the new ownership would build on existing strong relationships between the companies.

“Rockwell Automation’s installed base and our engineering software provide a great opportunity to better address customer needs in today’s rapidly changing, technologically-advanced manufacturing environment,” McGregor said.