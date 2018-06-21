Rio Tinto receives infrastructure for completion of $2.6bn Amrun project

Rio Tinto has received vital infrastructure pieces fabricated in Western Australia for its $2.6 billion Amrun bauxite project on Cape York Peninsula, Queensland.

The infrastructure — a 550t stacker and 1700t reclaimer — arrived following 16 months of fabrication in Western Australia and a nine-day voyage to the Far North Queensland site.

Rio Tinto Amrun project general manager Marcia Hanrahan said, “The infrastructure has created employment on both sides of Australia with fabrication and part-commissioning of the modules generating 150 jobs for West Australians and 100 jobs for Queenslanders, who will construct and fully commission the units now they have arrived at site.”

Rio Tinto expects the shiploader — the final piece of infrastructure outstanding for the project — to be shipped from Western Australia mid-year.

The Amrun project is expected to launch production and shipping in the first half of 2019, with ramp-up to full capacity scheduled by the end of next year.

As of the first quarter of 2018, the Amrun project has committed $2 billion to 1130 Australian suppliers, including 727 Queensland businesses, 71 Western Cape businesses, and 17 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses.

The firm currently employs over 1000 workers on the site, which are comprised of 80 per cent Queenslanders and more than 160 Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander workers.