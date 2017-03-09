Rio Tinto chairman to step down

Jan du Plessis will reportedly step down as Rio Tinto chairman, a position he has held for eight years.

According to a report by The Australian, du Plessis will depart the Rio Tinto role to take up the position of chairman with BT Group, the holding company for London-based British Telecommunications.

du Plessis was appointed chairman of Rio Tinto in 2009. He has been a director at the company since 2008.

If he does step down, as expected, it would mean both Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are looking for new chairmen.

BHP’s chair Jacques Nasser announced that he would not stand for re-election in 2017 at the company’s annual general meeting in November last year. The company is yet to announce a successor for Nasser.