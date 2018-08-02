Rheinmetall to supply more than 1000 logistic trucks to the Australian Defence Force

Rheinmetall has welcomed the Commonwealth of Australia’s announcement for the future delivery of new military trucks and modules to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) under the LAND 121 Phase 5B program.

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Australia (RMMVA) will deliver more than 1000 high mobility logistics trucks and more than 800 modules to the ADF under the new program, which is an extension of the current LAND 121 Phase 3B Project. Deliveries will start in 2019 and will run to 2024.

Michael Wittlinger, the Head of the Rheinmetall’s Logistics Vehicles business unit and a member of the Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Board, said the company was committed to establishing a high quality logistics backbone for the ADF.

“We are proud to continue our successful cooperation with the ADF. We will work with our network of Australian partners and suppliers to ensure the Australian Army can deploy these high mobility trucks, modules and trailers to military operations across Australia,” Mr Wittlinger said.

Under the LAND 121 Phase 3B program, RMMVA is currently delivering protected and unprotected military logistic trucks and modules from its Brisbane-based integration facility. The vehicles are tested and verified at the Australian Automotive Research Centre’s 1000 hectare site near Anglesea, 125km south-west of Melbourne.

Marco Van Lieshout, the Chief Operations Officer of Rheinmetall’s Australian business, said the vehicles, trailers and modules delivered to the Commonwealth would see continued close collaboration and expertise supplied by all partners to the LAND 121 Phase 5B program.

“Australian content is a critical part of the Project LAND 121 Phase 5B program, and will see the involvement of SMEs from across Queensland, NSW, South Australia and Victoria,” Mr Van Lieshout said.