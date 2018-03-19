Research opens new doors for biosensor technologies

A new collaboration between mineral exploration company, Archer, and the University of Adelaide will seek to develop and implement graphene and carbon-based materials for use in complex biosensing, targeting applications in human health.

The project, undertaken as part of the Industrial Transformation Research Hubs scheme, will utilise Archer’s graphite and graphene materials to develop generic biosensor technology, with potential markets in medical testing for detection of cholesterol, blood glucose, blood gases, pregnancy, infectious diseases and drugs.

The emerging biosensor market is forecast to increase from around US$16b ($20.7b) to US$27b ($35b) from 2016 to 2022 and forms a niche segment of the US$328 ($425b) billion global biotechnology market.

Biosensors have targeted applications servicing various market segments including medical testing, food toxicity, industrial processes, environmental and agricultural testing.

“This is an exciting repositioning of our materials development focus to target high value, high growth market for innovative carbon-based technologies,” Archer Exploration CEO, Dr Mohammad Choucair said.

MEGATRANS2018: Take part in a Global Logistics Revolution

“This change is part of our strategy to capture niche segments of carbon-based material’s market where we have potential competitive advantages as a vertically integrated participant,” Choucair added.

The collaboration is expected to result in the development of all functional elements of a versatile in vitro electrochemical carbon-based biosensor. The carbon-based materials developed would be electronically, chemically and structurally tuneable with nanoscale-level optimisation tailored for electrochemical detection of complex biological molecules.

Archer’s vision is to build a long term and viable mineral and materials development business focussing on the key areas related to reliable energy, human health and quantum technologies.

The Industrial Transformation Research Hubs scheme supports collaborative research activity, between the Australian higher education sector and industry, designed to focus on strategic outcomes that are not independently realisable.