Reliable IIoT gateway for today and tomorrow

Designed to operate reliably in a wide temperature range of -40 to 85°C, Moxa’s UC Series IIoT Gateways are industrial-grade, wireless-ready Arm-based computing platforms that include a high-performance Linux distribution, Moxa Industrial Linux (MIL) is based on Debian and comes with 10-year support* to address the need for extended life cycle of computing systems in solar/wind power, water & wastewater, oil & gas, transportation, and factory automation. Recognized for their reliable performance in large-scale deployments worldwide, Moxa’s UC Series IIoT Gateways are a trusted choice for your IIoT projects.

