Reece Plumbing chooses ATDC’s Shopfront Security Doors

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has been installing its quality grade retractable barriers and shopfront security doors at Reece Plumbing facilities across Australia including also at Reece’s subsidiary locations at Actrol and Metalflex sites.

Reece is the country’s largest supplier of plumbing and bathroom products with over 450 stores nationally and employing in excess of 3500 employees;Actrol is Australia’s largest wholesaler of parts to the refrigeration and air conditioning sectors with in excess of 60 stores nationally;and Metalflex wholesales quality airconditioners,heating systems and related products across the country.

ATDC has,for many years, been successfully installing its retractable barriers to secure Reece group warehouses as both an OH+S device and a loss prevention tool by preventing unauthorized access to the warehouse loading areas during trading hours.These highly mobile,trackless barriers are easy to operate and are free standing and thus do not require any top support structure making them extremely cost effective.Whilst the barriers installed are all powdercoated black,white is also a standard powdercoat option and special finishes can be applied from the standard Dulux range.

Further,ATDC has been installing its double diamond retractable barriers to secure Reece Group showrooms as a deterrent against break and enter.These heavy duty steel high tensile steel barriers have the added benefit of certified BCA compliance in applications requiring emergency egress.With their high tensile steel double lattice mesh and secure locking options ,these Australian Standards tested devices provide a formidable deterrent.

Working closely with Reece Facility project managers and in many cases also with their nominated building contractors,ATDC has provided this blue chip ASX200 listed customer with on time lock up at many of their sites across Australia.ATDC’s retractable barriers are available for sale in either steel or aluminium in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional towns across the country such as Newcastle, Geelong, Darwin, Townsville and Hobart.