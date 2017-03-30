Redback signs solar deal with UAE

Australian renewable energy business, Redback Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Duserve Facilities Management (Duserve FM) to collaborate on a pilot project trialing Redback’s advanced, low cost solar solutions in United Arab Emirates.

Duserve FM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai South, an emerging city with an expected population of one million that will be home to the largest international airport in the world.

The project is focused on setting a global example as a sustainable city, predominantly powered by renewable energy.

The new partnership will see Redback Technologies install its robust, scalable hardware and software solutions in 20 commercial and 20 residential properties.

Redback will be responsible for energy management and monitoring during the 12 month pilot project, providing real-time data and insights into energy usage.

On successful completion of the pilot program with clearly defined milestones, the parties will explore a further commercial arrangement to exclusively distribute Redback’s hardware and software solutions in the United Arab Emirates and throughout the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).

Philip Livingston, founder and managing director of Redback Technologies, said the project is its first step towards overseas expansion and represents a huge opportunity to showcase Australia’s innovation in the region.

“Being selected to work with Duserve FM gives us the opportunity to demonstrate we are a leader of smart energy management solutions on a global scale, allowing us to not only explore these technologies within Dubai South and the UAE but also the MENA Region,” said Livingston.

“Redback’s smart software utilises the Internet of Things to distribute excess energy to smart appliances or store in batteries, optimising energy consumption. The software also has machine learning capabilities to learn from user habits and control energy depending on expected weather changes. These capabilities ensure effective management of energy, resulting in lower bills and a reduction in fossil fuel reliance.”

Queensland Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Middle East, Hon Donna Massie, said she hopes this project will help build a strong partnership in the region.

“This deal with Duserve FM, and to a larger extent Dubai South, positions Australian businesses as leaders in the renewable energy industry and highlights the homegrown innovation we have. We are focused on showcasing Queensland products and services on a global stage to further support our local economy. Redback Technologies has an existing partnership with the University of Queensland, as well as Microsoft, and this deal is another testament to the great work the company is doing,” said Massie.

The rollout of the project will commence on 1 June 2017, with the potential to expand to include more commercial and residential properties in future. To support the work surrounding the MOU, Redback Technologies is looking to grow its staff from an existing team of 52, including 35 developers in support of the project.