Recall of Panasonic battery packs that could be a fire hazard



Toshiba Australia has announced a recall to replace the battery packs manufactured for and used with certain Toshiba notebook computers sold between Jun 2011 and Sep 2015.

Toshiba sold the batteries as part of new notebook computers and as accessories or replacement batteries in the course of repair. Since there is a possibility that the affected battery packs can overheat, they could pose a burn or fire hazard. Toshiba is offering a free replacement for affected battery packs.



If your battery pack is subject to Toshiba’s recall/replacement program, Toshiba recommends you turn off the laptop and remove the battery pack immediately. You can continue using your laptop safely by powering the laptop with an AC adapter power until you receive a replacement battery pack.



How to check if your battery pack is affected and request a replacement battery

Click here to download a utility that will automatically check if your battery is affected or alternatively, to manually check if your battery is affected Click here



To view a list of Battery pack and PC models Click here