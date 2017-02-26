Recall for fire hazard/electrical shock universal charger

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has issued a recall for the Futuretronics Universal AC wall charger model FUT-1222 sold through JB Hi-Fi and JB Hi-Fi Home.

The issue is that some chargers are allegedly short circuiting when connected to a power socket, which could lead to fire, or electrical shock (if internal components are exposed).

Consumers should immediately cease using the charger and return it to any JB Hi-Fi or JB Hi-Fi Home store for a full refund.

The product was sold nationally between July 4, 2016 and February 20, 2017.