Rapid drinking water testing technology gets NATA approval in Australia

Tamworth Environmental Labs (TEL) has received National Association for Testing Authorities (NATA) accreditation to use Canadian technology, the TECTA-B16, an automated microbial detection system to automate their water testing for e-Coli and total Coliforms.

The TECTA -B16 technology offers rapid testing for organisms such as broad-spectrum E.coli and coliforms, which can have catastrophic consequences on public health if occurring in drinking water.

TEL will be using the TECTA -B16 instrument to test the waters in their region. The portability of the instrument and its laboratory-grade testing abilities, made it a prime choice for TEL, as the organisation – which is a unit of the Tamworth Regional Council – is responsible for providing environmental testing services to the Northwest, Northern Tablelands and Liverpool Plains regions of NSW.

“The requirement for timely microbiological analysis of drinking water was identified as a public health issue in our region and TECTA -B16 provided the solution with added benefits over other methodologies of rapid detection and notification,” said senior laboratory technician at TEL, James Anderson.

TECTA-B16 is a complete, self-contained automated microbiology testing system that is able to provide laboratory-grade results onsite with unprecedented time-to-result performance. The technology interprets the testing results and sends full reports immediately via email. Its easy-to-use design means that non-technical personnel can initiate testing and perform all the quality-assurance procedures that ensure lab-grade test results.

TEL has been able to shave off a minimum of 1 day time-to-result as well as lowering shipping costs for samples. From an operational perspective, TEL has embraced the ease of use and limited training required for a lab technician to run aseptic microbial samples.

The Canadian-made instrument is produced by TECTA -PDS, an organisation born in response to a disaster in Walkerton (Ontario, Canada) in which thousands became ill and seven people died as a result of drinking water contamination. Today, the company has evolved to a global organisation that prides itself on revolutionising the way water is being tested in both municipal and industrial environments.

In relation to the TEL accreditation and adoption of TECTA-B16, Executive Vice-President of TECTA –PDS, Tim Adams, said: “This is a fantastic step forward in the Australian market. We are very proud to be adopted in over 35 countries and look forward to continuing to work closely together with TEL and in Australia.”

In Australia, TECTA-B16 is available through regional distributor and partner, Thermo Fisher Scientific. For more information go to www.thermofisher.com.au or call 1300-735-295.