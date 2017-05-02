Queensland to introduce mandatory licensing for labour hire companies

Mandatory licensing of labour hire companies is set to be introduced in Queensland, as part of its effort to crackdown on operators exploiting workers.

The Queensland Government introduced the scheme during Queensland’s Labour Day on Monday and premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was designed to protect vulnerable workers from exploitation and mistreatment.

Palaszczuk said last month a Queensland labour hire company was found to have underpaid its works $77,649 over a seven week period.

“Some of these workers were at times forced to work entire days harvesting produce without food or drink, without pay, as well as being forced to live in isolated transient accommodation,” she said.

“The only way to put an end to this kind of appalling exploitation is through the introduction of a proper labour hire regulation scheme.”

Under the proposed mandatory licensing scheme, all labour hire providers in Queensland will have to pass a fit and proper person test; comply with strict workplace laws including workers’ compensation, wages and superannuation; pay a license fee; report regularly on their operations; and reveal the number of employees they have engaged as well as the number of employees engaged through work visa programs.

“Our mandatory licensing scheme is aimed squarely at protecting workers and restoring a level playing field so that ethical operators can compete fairly, without imposing any unnecessary administrative burdens,” Queensland Industrial Relations minister Grace Grace said.

“Our proposed new laws will be backed by stiff penalties and some offenders will be liable for criminal prosecution.”

A compliance officer will also be created to ensure the licence conditions are upheld and to investigate complaints.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers welcomed the licensing scheme as it will play a major role in improving the labour hire industry for workers.

Maurice Blackburn principal, Giri Sivaraman, said although many labour hire companies do the right thing, exploitation in the industry is still common.

“Worker exploitation, including wage theft, has become rampant within many industries across Australia due to poor regulation, particularly in our hospitality, retail, agriculture and construction sectors,” he said.

“Labour hire companies regularly target temporary workers because few know their rights, and are scared that if they work outside their hours they could be deported.

“By the time these workers take action for unpaid wages it is often too late and they have had to leave the country, creating a vicious cycle of exploitation,” he said.

The law firm recommended the introduction of a licensing scheme in its submission to State Parliament’s Inquiry into the practices of the Labour Hire Industry in Queensland, back in June 2016.

“Such schemes have been successfully implemented overseas, including in in Canada, Germany and to a limited extent the UK,” Sivaraman added.

Legislation to effect the mandatory licensing will be introduced in May, with the scheme slated to begin in 2018.