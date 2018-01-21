QLD support for Oji Fibre expansion, jobs for north and south

Oji Fibre Solutions is expanding operations in southern and north Queensland, and creating 100 new jobs across the State, with support from the Queensland state government’s Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund (AQIAF).

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Japanese-based packaging manufacturer, Oji, had increased planned staff numbers from 55 to 70 ahead of schedule at its soon-to-open Yatala factory and was already setting their sights on Queensland’s regions, with plans to expand their business in Far North Queensland later this year.

Oji plans to open satellite businesses in far north Queensland and two other regional Queensland locations, creating a potential 30 more jobs.

“Oji’s decision in 2016 to build a corrugated box manufacturing factory here in south-east Queensland was a corporate vote of confidence in our state from one of the world’s largest forest, paper and packaging producers with a billion-dollar-plus turnover,” she said.

“The incentives our government is providing through our industry attraction fund were instrumental in Oji building this highly automated facility here in Queensland, providing jobs for Queenslanders and another feather in the cap of our state’s growing manufacturing industry.”

The premier who met with Oji Fibre Solutions representatives during her trade mission to Japan in 2016, said the Government’s incentive of returning payroll tax on new company employees for a period also featured in Oji’s decision to site the new operation in Queensland rather than elsewhere in Australia or in Asia.

The Premier said Oji had advised they may employ up to 10 people at each regional location, which means dozens more jobs still yet to come in areas which need it, so Queenslanders across the state will reap the benefits of our government’s support of this great company.

Dr Jon Ryder, CEO of Oji Fibre Solutions said the Government’s support was a major factor in the decision of the company, which produces corrugated packaging products for use by fruit and produce, meat, industrial, fast moving consumer goods, paper products and consumer durables.

“The Queensland Government has been tremendous help. We very much appreciate the industry attraction program they put together which has been fundamental in helping us select Queensland as the best destination for this factory,” he said.

Acting Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Stirling Hinchliffe said the company’s decision to continue to invest in Queensland by expanding into the regions was a win for the state.

“Queensland’s $20 billion manufacturing sector employs around 170,000 people, and with programs like AQIAF, Made in Queensland, the Jobs and Regional Growth Fund and our priority industry roadmaps supporting growth, businesses are queueing up to join in,” Hinchliffe said.