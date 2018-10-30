QLD Govt to build state-of-the-art AI hub to address skills gap

The Queensland Government will build a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) hub as part of a plan to upskill more Queensland workers to take jobs in the AI sector.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said plans for the hub had already attracted great interest from global corporate giants, keen to invest in the Advance Queensland AI Hub at the newly expanded Precinct in Fortitude Valley.

“Queensland has a shortage of talent in the artificial intelligence space. Currently we have up to eight times more AI jobs on offer in the state than people with the right skills available to fill them,” the Premier said.

“That’s why we’re investing now to make sure we keep those jobs in Queensland.”

Artificial Intelligence is an umbrella term for a range of technologies that allow machines to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence.

“This can include robotics, machine learning, speech recognition and other technologies like remote monitoring of the growth needs of agricultural crops,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We are working hard to train and skill workers to embrace this technology which is changing the way we do business.

“We’ve provided seed funding and have allocated floorspace in the expansion of The Precinct to accommodate the new AI Hub as part of our $650 million Advance Queensland initiative.”

Advance Queensland is a whole-of-government program to foster innovation and build a more diversified Queensland economy, creating jobs now and for the future.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones said the new AI Hub would serve as a training centre and a place for businesses to network.

“Not only will this hub create jobs for Queenslanders by upskilling them to fill the AI skills gap, it will also help AI startups to scale up to meet global demand for this technology,” Ms Jones said.