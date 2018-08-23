Prospect Awards 2018 welcomes industry nominations

Anglo American Moranbah North Mine won the Australian Mine of the Year Award 2017.

The annual Prospect Awards, a prestigious awards program that recognises the achievements and contributions of the mining and minerals processing industry in Australia, is back to welcome industry nominations.

At the heart of Australia’s only national awards program is innovation and excellence. Last year Gina Rinehart received the Contribution to Mining Award. Other winners ranged from companies of small to large sizes, such as Atlas Copco, BGC Contracting and YUMARR Automation.

The Prospect Awards 2018 is accepting nominations until August 31. The 12 categories are:

Safety advocate award

Community interaction

Contract miner of the year

Contribution to mining

Hard rock mine of the year

Coal mine of the year

Excellence in environmental management

Excellence in mine safety, OH&S

Minerals processing of the year

Innovative mining solution

Mine manager of the year

Lifetime achievement award

The winners of the Prospect Awards 2018 will be announced and celebrated over a gala event on October 18, 2018 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

To nominate, please visit the Prospect Awards 2018 website.