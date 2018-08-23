Prospect Awards 2018 welcomes industry nominations

The annual Prospect Awards, a prestigious awards program that recognises the achievements and contributions of the mining and minerals processing industry in Australia, is back to welcome industry nominations.
At the heart of Australia’s only national awards program is innovation and excellence. Last year Gina Rinehart received the Contribution to Mining Award. Other winners ranged from companies of small to large sizes, such as Atlas Copco, BGC Contracting and YUMARR Automation.
The Prospect Awards 2018 is accepting nominations until August 31. The 12 categories are:
- Safety advocate award
- Community interaction
- Contract miner of the year
- Contribution to mining
- Hard rock mine of the year
- Coal mine of the year
- Excellence in environmental management
- Excellence in mine safety, OH&S
- Minerals processing of the year
- Innovative mining solution
- Mine manager of the year
- Lifetime achievement award
The winners of the Prospect Awards 2018 will be announced and celebrated over a gala event on October 18, 2018 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
To nominate, please visit the Prospect Awards 2018 website.